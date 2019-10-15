e-paper
Traffic woes near new HC building in Lucknow: Court seeks status report

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:52 IST
MANOJ KUMAR SINGH
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided two more weeks to the state to comply with its earlier orders passed on traffic problems near the court’s new building here and sought a status report. The order was passed on a PIL of Oudh Bar Association on Monday.

If the state failed to do so then the PWD additional chief secretary, principal secretary (home) and UPSRTC general manager would have to appear at the court on November 5, warned a division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Irshad Ali.

Earlier, the court had taken suo motu cognizance of the traffic problems near the new high court building.

It had directed the state government to constitute a committee of secretaries of the departments concerned to ease bottlenecks near the high court’s new building in Gomti Nagar. It had also directed the chief secretary to constitute the committee to identify the traffic problems and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

State counsel HP Srivastva submitted that he had written a letter to the authority concerned on July 29, 2019, but till date, he had not received any instruction in the matter. Considering the same, the court passed the order and listed the case for November 5.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:52 IST

Lucknow News