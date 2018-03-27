Training institute for politicians on cards

Urban development and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna on Monday announced a political training institute will be set up to impart training to aspiring politicians, serving legislators and MPs.

33 lakh kids to be immunised Lucknow: Minister for medical and health Sidharth Nath Singh said the state government proposed vaccination of 33 lakh children in the Dastak campaign to be launched to protect children against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in 38 districts. The vaccination drive will be launched on April 1, he said during the Question Hour. The state government has earmarked Rs 20 crore from its budget and another Rs 78 crore from the National Health Mission (NHM) funds in 2017-18 for the purpose, Singh said.

Responding to supplementaries, the minister said 5,500 doctors were appointed in the last one year to provide better medical facilities in the state, particularly in the rural areas.

Khanna made the announcement while replying to issues raised by the opposition members who had moved a cut motion against the annual budget.

“We have allocated a sum of Rs 50 crore to set up the political training institute. Those aspiring to join politics and the MLAs and MPs will also be given training there,” said Khanna.

MIGRANT WORKMENT BILL MOVED

The state government moved the Inter-state Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2018 in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The bill provides for registration of undertakings within a day of submission of application. It provides for compounding of first offence on payment of 50% as compounding fee along with prescribed fee for the offence. The state government had moved the Inter-state Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2017 passed in the state legislature in 2017. The governor had, however, reserved the bill for consideration by the President. The Union government recommended certain amendments that have been incorporated in the bill.

The state government also moved the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Acts (Repeal) Bill 2018 to repeal 252 UP Appropriation Acts that had become obsolete.