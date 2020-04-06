Two-and-a-half year-old son of Lucknow’s first Covid-19 patient tests positive

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:56 IST

A two-and-half-year old boy became the youngest patient in the state to test positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow on Monday, about three weeks after his mother (a doctor) emerged as the first coronavirus case of the state capital, doctors said.

“The sample of the child tested positive. He has been admitted (to KGMU) and doctors have started treatment,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for the King George’s Medical University.

“His condition is stable at present,” said Dr Singh.

“Very young children have been reported coronavirus positive in the country but this child is the youngest in the state to test positive,” said Dr D Himanshu, who is treating patients in the isolation facility at KGMU.

Another doctor of the medical team looking after the child said, “The condition is stable but we are watching him closely. Hopefully, he will recover soon and be discharged.”

The team attending the child comprises doctors from the departments of paediatrics and medicine.

The boy’s mother had tested positive on March 11 after the family reached Lucknow from Canada. Samples of her husband and child tested negative at that time.

The woman recovered and was discharged on March 22. A few days later, her parents tested positive. They are now under treatment at the Base Hospital here.

A resident doctor, who was deployed to take care of coronavirus patients at the KGMU, also tested positive and is admitted for treatment. Three other contacts of the doctor too tested positive.

Apart from the child, six others, all members of Tablighi Jamaat who had been staying in Sadar’s Kasaibada locality and the Chowk area, tested positive in the state capital during the day. They are admitted to different hospitals.

Meanwile, two patients admitted to KGMU, including a resident doctor and a contact of the first patient of Lucknow, are likely to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday as their samples tested negative for coronavirus, said Dr Sudhir Singh, the KGMU spokesperson.

‘MOTHER WITH HIM, CHILD IS PLAYING IN WARD’

The mother of the two-and-half-year-old Covid-19 patient is with him at KGMU so that she can take care of him. Doctors have asked her to wear a mask while being with the child. The mother had tested positive last month but she has recovered now.

“The protocol says mother can stay with the child if he is very young in age. The child is playing in the ward and is stable at present,” said Dr D Himanshu, who is treating patients in the isolation facility.

The medical staff too were taking care of the child and continuously monitoring his health. HTC