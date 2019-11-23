Two get life term for gang rape of minor

lucknow

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:07 IST

The special court (POCSO Act) of Ayodhya district awarded life imprisonment to two people and six-year jail term to their accomplice in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl reported at Kumarganj police station in July 2016, police officials said on Saturday.

They said the court also slapped a monetary penalty of ₹50,000 each on the two convicts while the third was asked to deposit penalty of ₹73,000.

Senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Ashish Tewari said Pramod Singh and Ramesh Badai were convicted of raping the minor girl while Ram Murti Mishra was convicted of assisting them by standing guard outside the place where the crime took place. He said the two accused had kidnapped the girl while she was sleeping on the terrace of her house and raped her after taking her to a secluded spot.

He said the charges against them were framed under Section 376-D of the IPC for gang rape, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 342 for wrongful confinement, 352 for assault or the use of criminal force and 452 for criminal house trespass.

