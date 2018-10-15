Two men lynched by mob after minor boy shot at in Amethi village

A mob lynched two men after they allegedly shot at a 12-year-old boy in Saraiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district late on Saturday night.

Superintendent of police (SP) Amethi Anurag Arya said the deceased were identified as Dilip Yadav, 29, and Rahul Singh, 32, while the injured boy was identified as Sumit Kumar. He said the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination while the boy, who suffered bullet wounds, is undergoing treatment at a local community health centre (CHC), and his condition is stated to be under control.

He said the boy’s father had lodged an FIR of attempt to murder against the two deceased while a cross FIR of murder was registered against unidentified villagers on the complaint of the family members of the deceased. Arya added further probe in the matter is on and arrests would be made after identifying people involved in the incident.

According to police, Rahul Singh who had a criminal background with multiple cases under attempt to murder, arms act and assault registered against him, along with Dilip Yadav was at his friend’s place which is in the same neighbourhood as the boy at Saraiya village of Musafirkhana area. They allegedly opened fire with an illegal firearm at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. In the firing, the boy suffered bullet wound in his leg and started bleeding profusely, said police.

Following the gunshot, dozens of people who were present at a temple near the spot where Bhagwat Paath was going on, surrounded the two men and thrashed them brutally with rods and canes, causing fatal injuries. The police said the two injured men were rushed to a CHC in Musafirkhana where they died during treatment.

Senior district police officials, including SP Anurag Arya and additional SP Balramchari Dubey, rushed to the spot and deployed a large number of police personnel at the village to avert any further trouble.

This is the second such incident in the region when a mob lynched attackers or notorious elements to death.

On August 18, a listed history-sheeter Sharda Pratap Singh alias Raja Babu and his aide Dhananjai Yadav were lynched by villagers when they allegedly barged into the house of one JP Nishad who is pradhan of Kabri Semraghat village under city kotwali, and demanded Rs 2 lakh as extortion money, in Amethi’s adjoining district Sultanpur. Another accomplice of a history-sheeter Mohit Mishra was also attacked by the villagers but survived despite suffering severe injuries.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 10:09 IST