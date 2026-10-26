Now, 163 duplicate entries detected in Basti’s five assembly constituencies
Previously, the Samajwadi Party had raised concerns regarding duplicate voters in Basti district. An SP delegation, led by state unit president Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on October 19, alleging hundreds of duplicate entries across the district’s five assembly constituencies.
After anomalies in the voter lists of the Pilibhit Sadar and Azamgarh assembly constituencies, an issue involving 163 duplicate entries in the electoral rolls has surfaced in Basti district’s five assembly constituencies— 26 in Harraiya, 52 in Kaptanganj, 20 in Rudhauli, 18 in Basti Sadar and 47 in Mahadewa.
Additional district magistrate (Basti) Gyan Chandra Gupta, who also serves as the deputy district election officer, said that following instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), a drive was launched on October 22 to identify duplicate entries across the district’s five assembly constituencies.
“The focus was on the demographic similar entries (DSE) and photo similar entries (PSE),” Gupta said. DSE refers to multiple records in a voter list that share identical personal details of a voter. The same person might be registered more than once in the voter list. While PSE refers to duplicate entries in the voter list where the same person’s photograph appears multiple times, either under the same name or different names, across one or more voting constituencies, he said.
“During the drive, 163 demographic similar entries were detected in the electoral rolls across the district’s five constituencies: 26 in Harraiya assembly constituency, 52 in Kaptanganj, 20 in Rudhauli, 18 in Basti Sadar and 47 in Mahadewa assembly constituency,” he said.
In July, duplicate entries of 5,411 voters were detected, Gupta said, adding that the electoral registration officer (ERO) corrected duplicate entries by generating Form 7 for 2,705 voters.
On the Election Commission’s instructions, the DSE and PSE processes to identify duplicate entries are continuing. After verification, the EROs concerned remove duplicate entries according to the ECI rules, he said.
Previously, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had raised concerns regarding duplicate voters in Basti district. An SP delegation, led by state unit president Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on October 19, alleging hundreds of duplicate entries across the district’s five assembly constituencies.
In their memorandum, SP leaders pointed out that a woman named Asiya Khatoon had three separate entries in the voter list. While her photograph remained identical in all three, her Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number was different in each instance, the SP claimed.
Similarly, there were duplicate entries of another woman, Gudiya, but her photo and EPIC number were different. The name of her husband was the same in both the entries. A similar case was found for three other voters - Kusum Devi, Adiba Waheed, and Abdul Hameed—where the EPIC numbers were different but the name and photo were similar, according to the SP delegation’s memorandum.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More