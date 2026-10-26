Himachal: Man booked for posing as army officer in Solan

A 31-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posing as an army officer, wearing a military uniform and insignia, Solan police said on Sunday. The accused, Arpan Katoch, a resident of Baijnath in Kangra district, was apprehended from a rented room in Sunardi village following a tip-off received by the Garkhal police post on October 23. Accused works at a private hotel near Shamti in Solan, shows probe.

According to the police, the accused allegedly moved around Kot village and adjoining areas wearing an army uniform and military insignia while claiming to be an army officer. He was detained for questioning and then left on notice.

During a search, the police recovered a card bearing a photograph in an army uniform. The accused failed to produce valid documents to establish the card’s authenticity, following which it was seized.

Police officials said a case has been registered at Kasauli police station under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police found that the accused worked at a private hotel near Shamti in Solan and lived in a rented room in Sunardi village.

“Given the presence of military cantonment and strategically important establishments in the area, police are investigating the case from all angles. Investigators are trying to establish where and for what purpose the recovered card was used, and why the accused allegedly posed as an army officer. His previous criminal record is also being examined,” police said.