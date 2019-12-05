Unnao horror: Politicians, activists, Everest conqueror make beeline for hospital

lucknow

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:26 IST

“My hands are still trembling with shock,” said Arunima Sinha, the world’s first female amputee to have scaled Mount Everest, after she saw the condition of the Unnao survivor and burst into tears here on Thursday.

The woman, who suffered 90% burn injuries, was initially shifted to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (civil hospital) on Thursday morning, from Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.

On Thursday evening, she was airlifted to New Delhi, where she will be treated at the Safdarjung hospital.

Doctors said her condition remained serious.

“The woman suffered about 90% burn injuries and her condition is serious,” said Dr DS Negi, director of the civil hospital.

“I think the doctors are treating her to the best of their capacity but the injuries are severe and only the lower portion of her legs can be seen without burn injuries,” said Arunima Sinha.

During the day, visitors, including politicians and representatives of various government bodies, kept going to the hospital and the police had to stop several of them.

Former health minister and Samajwadi Party leader Ahmad Hasan and a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried to enter the ward and meet the woman’s family but were denied entry by the police.

Ahmad Hasan along with other partymen sat in front of the ward entrance.

“We came to help the family but they are stopping us from meeting the family, hence we are sitting here and will wait,” said Hasan.

Rashmi Jaiswal and Sunita Bansal, members of the state women commission, visited the hospital and met medical staff to take stock of the treatment being given to the woman.

“We were directed by the chairperson of the commission, who is out of Lucknow today (Thursday), to visit the hospital immediately. A report will be sent to state government by the women’s commission,” said Jaiswal.

State Congress chief Ajai Kumar Lallu was also stopped by the police from entering the burns ward.

He said to reporters, “It was only yesterday that the country’s home minister said the crime rate had gone down and the Uttar Pradesh CM said crime against women was now down by 28%, but the facts are different.”

Mamta Chaudhary, a Congress leader who was also denied entry along with many others who came to visit the Unnao victim, said, “The situation in the state has worsened. Soon women will take steps and seek an explanation from the CM.”

In a press statement, Sabhajeet Singh, state president of AAP, said, “There is no law and order in the state and the incidents prove this. The government, instead of improving the law and order situation, is giving shelter to criminals.”