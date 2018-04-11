Unnao rape and murder case: Uneasy calm in alleged rape victim’s village

Deserted roads, villagers confined to their houses and heavy police force outside the alleged rape victim’s house.

This was the scene in the victim girl’s village in Unnao on Tuesday as an uneasy calm prevailed there after the death of the girl’s father in judicial custody on Monday morning.

Anger against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar, who were accused by the girl of raping her along with their aides, is simmering among villagers but nobody was ready to speak against him due to fear of the legislator and his henchmen.

The MLA’s sprawling house is barely at 100 meters from the victim’s dilapidated house, where heavy police force has been deputed after her father’s death to avert any further trouble in the village.

“Who will speak against ‘vidhayak ji’ (the MLA) when we have to spend our whole life in the same village,” said a local not willing to be named. He said he felt that this matter was going to escalate as the girl’s family members were not willing to succumb before the MLA.

Another villager said the MLA and his aides almost control the area for last many years and nobody could dare to speak against him. He said the MLA’s aides often thrash and harass families living in the village.

“Enough police force, including provincial armed constabulary, has been deployed in the village to avert any trouble as well as safety of the victim’s family,” said Circle Officer (CO) of Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh, who is camping in the village since Monday.

The victim’s family, too, is staying in a hotel in Unnao city area since Monday and had not returned to the village till late Tuesday evening.

The victim’s uncle said he had received multiple calls from the MLA and his aides to settle the issue since the matter was highlighted in the media. He said district magistrate of Unnao Ravi Kumar and superintendent of police Pushpanjali Devi have assured him and his family safety but he was cautious and preferred staying in Unnao city area, around 20 km from his village.

He said he and his entire family will stay in Unnao city area and move to the village only after full safety is ensured.