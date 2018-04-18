Unnao rape case: CBI team collects biometrics evidence from MLA’s house

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its investigations into the Unnao rape case on Tuesday bringing in experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) to victim’s village in Makhi.

The six-member forensic team collected biometrics in the room where the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar allegedly raped the victim, an official privy to the developments said.

He said the team also examined the clothes of the victim from the last year in her presence and asked her questions about the incident.

In its three-hour long stay, the team mapped the route between the houses of the victim and the MLA.

The CBI sent three teams to Makhi village two led by IG GK Goswami and SP Raghvendra Vats while the third team of forensic experts reached the village from New Delhi.

A team met the victim at the irrigation department guest house at around 12.40 pm and sought details of her birth certificate and Aadhar card. “Her uncle gave transfer certificate (TC) issued by a school in Saraini, Rae Bareli, as birth certificate and the card,” the officer said.

The team visited the place once again where the victim’s father was beaten up after being tied to a neem tree, he said.

One team questioned the then beat in-charge. Sub-inspector Ajay Rajawat was summoned to the police station from Safipur Kotwali where he is currently posted.

The CBI team also summoned the manager and cashier of Aryavrat Gramin Bank to Makhi police station for questioning. “Their role in the case could not be ascertained,” the officer said.