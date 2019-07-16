UP bans two-wheeler riders without helmet access to Agra-Lucknow Expressway

In a move aimed at reducing the number of deaths in road accidents, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has banned two-wheeler riders’ access to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway if they don’t wear a helmet. The UPEIDA administration on Monday issued an order to this effect, asking the departments concerned to ensure compliance with the new rule with immediate effect.

UPEIDA chief executive officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi said. “The UPEIDA authority is taking a number of measures for the safety of the expressway users and denial of access to two-wheelers without a helmet is one more step in that direction.”

The move comes two days after a bike rammed into a stationary car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Para area of the state capital on Saturday. Both the two-wheeler riders, who were not wearing helmets, died in the accident.

Reluctance to wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler is reported to be one of the main causes of the increasing number of deaths despite a lower number of road mishaps in Uttar Pradesh. A traffic department report shows that of the around 22,000 roads accident deaths reported in the state in 2018, as many as 6,020 were found to have been caused due to the victims not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, while another 4,925 people were grievously hurt for the same reason.

Early this month, the UPEIDA introduced a time-bound travel plan under which e-challans are delivered to a car that completes journey from Agra to Lucknow or vice-versa using the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in less than three hours. The move aimed at curbing road accidents that often occur due to over-speeding.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:19 IST