e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP: BJP deploys cadre to help migrants

UP: BJP deploys cadre to help migrants

The BJP party has deployed its cadre who has started distributing food, water, masks and sanitisers to the harassed migrants.

lucknow Updated: May 14, 2020 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh, May 13 (ANI): Migrant labourers walk the distance to their native place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh, May 13 (ANI): Migrant labourers walk the distance to their native place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
         

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to assist the government in providing relief to them. The BJP has identified about 150 such points across the state, which are mostly being taken by migrants to return to their villages.At these points, the party has deployed its cadre who has started distributing food, water, masks and sanitisers to the harassed migrants.

“At many places the migrants were seen travelling barefoot and the party cadres under the direction of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, are also providing them footwear,” said Manish Dixit of the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs in UP have targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UPCC chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ on twitter over Priyanka’s missive to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath suggesting ways to deal with migrant labourer issue.

“Thanks for the advice but chief minister Yogi Adityanath is already active on all these issues. It is nice to know that those who robbed the poor are now giving advice,” tweeted BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri.

“It would be still better if Priyanka also gave some advice to chief ministers of party -ruled states in Punjab, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra too where it shares power with Shiv Sena. The governments there are unable to tackle the issue of migrant labourers,” said BJP’s Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak.

“CM Yogi Adityanath, a three-term MP doesn’t need advice from a leader whose sole claim to fame is her lineage,” said Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput.

top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In