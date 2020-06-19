e-paper
UP caps virus test rate at Rs 2,500

Charging above Rs 2,500 will be considered a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, an official said in the statement.

lucknow Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
A maximum Rs 2,500 has been fixed as a charge for a single-step test for coronavirus by private labs.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday capped the rate of a coronavirus test by private laboratories at Rs 2,500.

“A maximum Rs 2,500 has been fixed as a charge for a single-step test for coronavirus by private labs,” an official statement issued here said.

“For quality audit, private labs will have to provide samples, whenever demanded for referral labs of medical colleges,” it said.

“Charging above Rs 2,500 will be considered a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” it added.

