e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL

“In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

lucknow Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath whether it’s the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath whether it’s the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL. (ANI file photo)
         

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 28 sub-stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing.

“In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown,” said the chief minister.

He said that the power corporation has worked towards making arrangements for distribution of electricity within the state to every citizen, supply of electricity to district headquarters for 23 to 24 hours, 20 to 21 hours power supply in tehsil headquarters, 17 to 18 hours power supply in rural areas and 20 to 21 hours power supply in Bundelkhand region as well.

“Whether it’s the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL,” he added.

“Over 1 crore 24 lakh families, who never witnessed what electricity is, after independence...by providing free electricity connection to them, work was also done to light up their homes. Efforts are being taken to be able to supply 24 hours of electricity supply to each house under power for all,” said Yogi.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In