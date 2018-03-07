UP: Ease loudspeaker permission process, say applicants

Organising a marriage function? Be prepared to stand in long queues at the DM’s office to get permission for using audio system at the venue.

EXISTING PROCEDURE The permission seeker can procure the application form from the local police station and submit the forms either with the ACMs or in room number 7 at the DM's office.

Those staying in development blocks/rural pockets have to procure permission from SDMs. Officers, after verification process, would give permission with a caution note that no loudspeaker would be played after 10pm and beyond permissible limits.

The permission to install loudspeakers, public address systems and sound systems, even at marriage functions was made mandatory after the government issued an order on January 7 directing DMs and SPs to ensure removal of ‘unauthorised’ loudspeakers and public address systems installed at religious places across UP.

Though the district administration has established a single window system to ease the process, some people said procuring permission for ‘band baja baraat’ is cumbersome.

“It’s absurd. How can the government expect a family to run from pillar to post to get permission for sound system when they also have to make other arrangements?” said a person who thronged the district magistrate’s office on Tuesday to seek permission for loudspeakers.

A few permission seekers called it a ‘bizarre’ order, saying it should be scrapped. “Either the order should be withdrawn or the government should exclude marriage functions from it,” another applicant said while queuing up outside room number 7 at the collectorate.

Other applicants stressed over the need to ease the loudspeaker permission process and delegate it to local thanas. “Why can’t thanas give the permission? It’s perhaps the easiest way out as people staying far off don’t have to throng the DM or additional city magistrate office to take permission,” said another permission seeker.

The government order stated that the sound emanating from a loudspeaker should not exceed 70 decibel for commercial areas and 65 decibel for residential areas.

Soon after, ACMs were assigned the task of carrying out survey to ensure removal of unauthorised loudspeakers and to give permission for loudspeakers.

“The city has seven ACMs and it’s really tough for them to address thousands of applications for permission. On a daily basis, each ACM gets more than 250 applications for procuring loudspeaker permissions for marriage and other functions that is very difficult,” said a senior administrative official.

A few days back, the district administration had decided to open a single window clearance system for those who intend taking permission to use loudspeakers within city limits. Apart from thousands of permissions for religious and other functions, 4,600 permissions have so far been granted exclusively for marriage functions.

“The marriage season is at its peak. We have given permissions to over 4,600 applicants so far. Clearance is yet to be give for thousands of applications,” said Neeraj Kumar, nazir sadar, who is part of single window system.

Kumar said the system is for those who want to procure permission to use loudspeaker within city limits.

Unlike people who stay within city limits and can avail the single window facility, getting permission for loudspeakers is tougher for those staying in development blocks. Though SDMs are assigned to give permissions in development blocks, application seekers often end up running pillar to post due to lack of advertisement in this regard.