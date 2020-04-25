UP gears up for ‘longer fight’ against Covid-19

lucknow

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:23 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for a ‘longer fight’ against Covid-19 and has asked district officials not to allow any public gathering anywhere till June 30 even as it has launched an operation to bring back migrants from other states.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave directions in this regard to all the DMs and district police chiefs at a video conference with them on late Friday evening.

“Yes, district magistrates and district police chiefs have been asked not to allow any public gathering anywhere till June 30. The world’s experience shows that the fight against Covid-19 will be a long one. So we need to get prepared for a longer fight,” chief secretary RK Tiwari said to Hindustan Times.

The state government has already transported the first batch of 2,224 migrant workers from neighbouring Haryana on 82 buses to 16 districts in west UP.

There is the possibility of about 5 to 10 lakh workers of UP returning to the state in the next two months and a plan has been prepared to make arrangements to quarantine them in various districts.

The chief minister has asked district magistrates to ensure that no gathering is held anywhere during Ramzan. He has said religious leaders have requested the Muslim brethren to offer ‘namaz’ at home and not venture out or hold any gathering.