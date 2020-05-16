e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt announces compensation for Auraiya road mishap victims

UP govt announces compensation for Auraiya road mishap victims

According to the official, Station House Officer of Fatehpur Sikri and Kosi Kalan have been suspended with immediate effect.

lucknow Updated: May 16, 2020 15:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.(ANI Photo)
Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.(ANI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Auraiya accident, an official said.

According to the official, Station House Officer of Fatehpur Sikri and Kosi Kalan have been suspended with immediate effect.

“Fatehpur Sikri Agra, SHO and Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, and ADG and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons and Rs 50000 for injured,” an official said.

Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In