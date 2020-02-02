UP govt clears ₹112.4 million subsidy for 22 films

lucknow

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:13 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared subsidy worth over ₹112.4 million for 16 Hindi and six Bhojpuri films, a Film Bandhu official said.

“The subsidy amount worth ₹112.4 million for 22 films is being transferred directly into the filmmakers’ accounts through real time gross settlement (RTGS),” the official added.

‘Among these 22 films, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ starring Swara Bhaskar has been cleared for

₹ 4.31 million (₹43.41 lakh) subsidy by Film Bandhu, the one-stop film clearance and subsidy vetting facility.

Thirty-five new films are next in line for the subsidy, the official said.

“Nearly 35 films have been cleared by the finance committee. Bill vouchers of such films have been deposited and this means that these films would be next in line for subsidy which is cleared in a phased manner,” the official said.

“There are on an average three films every month that seek subsidy. The craze among filmmakers to shoot in UP is unprecedented. Locations from Mathura to Agra and from Sarnath to Sonbhadra are in great demand,” the official said.

In March 2019, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had personally given away cheques worth Rs 70 million to 14 filmmakers for movies shot in the state and had even suggested a film on Prayagraj’s ‘Kumbh’.

A joint meeting of UP Film Development Council and Film Bandhu, along with officials of eight UP departments is held before subsidy is cleared.

In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had revised the existing film policy. Under the new policy if half of a film has been shot in the state, the producer would be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore), while shooting two-thirds of it in the state would make the producer eligible for Rs 20 million (Rs 2 crore).

Including four to five actors from the state in his film makes the producer eligible for ₹2.5 million (₹ 25 lakh), while an all-UP star cast make a producer eligible for ₹5 million (₹ 50 lakh). The government had also reworked the policy to extend cash subsidies, which were till then available only to Hindi films and those made in UP regional languages, to films shot in English or any regional language.

SOME OF THE BENEFICIARIES

Some of the 22 films for which subsidy has been cleared include:

Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, shot extensively in Lucknow and Prayagraj and reportedly based on a true story;

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a comedy;

Behen Hogi Teri, a romantic comedy;

‘Anarkali of Aaraah’ starring Swara Bhaskar.

The subsidy amount is being sent directly into the accounts of filmmakers through RTGS.

In 2019, Yogi Adityanath government had given subsidy to hit films like Boney Kapoor’s ‘Mom’, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Nil Batey Sannata among others.

Back then, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given subsidy amount through cheques to 14 filmmakers, including Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.