Home / Lucknow / UP govt imprisoning those that are helping migrants: Priyanka Gandhi

UP govt imprisoning those that are helping migrants: Priyanka Gandhi

The party’s Uttar Pradesh unit’s media convenor said Lallan Kumar said she asked the party workers not to be afraid and carry on the fight for the migrant workers.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(PTI file photo )
         

A day after the standoff between the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Congress over the latter’s offer to provide 1,000 buses for migrants, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed those trying to help stranded labourers are being jailed and asked party workers to carry on with the fight.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was arrested twice on Wednesday -- first in Agra for sitting on a dharna to protest against UP government not granting permission to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress enter the state. He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, before being rearrested by a team of Lucknow police in a second case filed here in connection with the Congress’ standoff with the state government.

“Have you seen the the method of Yogi (Adityanath) government to fight the coronavirus epidemic? When the Congress arranged buses for migrant labourers, the Yogi government sent Uttar Pradesh Congress president to jail in a false case,” Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the party, said in a message.

The party’s Uttar Pradesh unit’s media convenor said Lallan Kumar said she asked the party workers not to be afraid and carry on the fight for the migrant workers. Gandhi said, “The entire nation is standing united to fight the epidemic but the UP government is putting those making arrangements of bus, train tickets, food and ration for the labourers in jail.” Referring to the 30th death anniversary of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, she has said, “Rajiv ji gave his life for the country. He loved Hindustan and its people. He could not see their pain. We have learnt from him to help the weak.” Lalan said that Priyanka Gandhi has called upon about 50,000 Congress workers of the state to raise their voices for the labourers through ‘Facebook live’ on Thursday against the “oppression”, as that would be the “proper tribute for Rajiv Gandhi”.

