UP govt’s austerity measures: Curbs on official travel, no new vehicles

lucknow

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:23 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided on a number of austerity and financial management measures for government departments and officers in view of Covid-19.

The government has asked its departments not to buy any new vehicles and cut official travel by holding video-conference instead. If at all, travel is necessary, the officials have been asked to fly only economy class. The government has banned business and executive class travel for its officers in the current fiscal.

Additional chief secretary, finance, Sanjeev Mittal issued an order to this effect on Monday. He marked the order, ‘Austerity measures and financial management in the circumstances that have emerged because of Covid-19 pandemic’, to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments in the state.

“Under any circumstances, do not use hotels in the current fiscal for conferences, seminars, meetings. Use only government buildings and premises for such events,” said Mittal’s order.

Departments have been asked not to buy any new vehicles. In such cases where old vehicles are rendered out of service, they are to be replaced by outsourced ones. Mittal also asked officials to curtail the cost incurred on fuel and maintenance.

The government will now not allow any new appointment of support staff advisors, chairpersons and members in various departments.

“Either use the surplus staff as support staff or outsource them if essential,” said Mittal.

“Now under the new work culture and information technology, several jobs are obsolete. Abolish those posts, identify those working on such posts and deploy them elsewhere. The departments should not have any new appointments,” he said.

The government has also instructed the departments not to initiate any new construction work that is not necessary now. However, construction that was initiated earlier may be completed.