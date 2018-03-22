UP Housing Board to provide homes for Rs 4.50 lakh each in four cities

The UP Housing and Development Board (UPHADB) has announced schemes in four cities in the state under the Central government’s flagship housing-for-all initiative. The housing body plans to provide a roof over the head to urban poor at Rs 4.50 lakh each and set a target of building over 5,000 flats in Lucknow, Sultanpur, Moradabad and Meerut.

“This is the time for those who wanted to have a house of their own but could not afford it, to apply under the scheme,” said a UPHADB official. He said a subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh was being provided on the cost of one dwelling unit and the registrations had been opened and would continue till April 12. However, only those under the lower income group registered with CSC, SUDA, DUDA, Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika could apply under the scheme.

The housing agency will build 4,752 flats under its Awadh Vihar Yojana in Lucknow, 192 in the Lohramau Marg Yojana in Sultanpur, 288 in the Majhola Yojana (4) in Moradabad and 144 units in Jagriti Vihar Vistar scheme in Meerut. Each dwelling unit will have a super area of 34.07 square metres and an applicant will have to deposit Rs 25,000 at the time of registration. The remaining Rs 1.75 lakh will have to be paid in 60 instalments of Rs 3,675 each. The flats will be built in a cluster of four-storeyed (Ground floor+3) complexes that will have all basic civic amenities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) , the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has set a target of providing financial assistance to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years for enabling two crore urban poor to own their house by 2022.According to a 2012 government report, India has an estimated housing shortage of 18.78 million. Of this, Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 3.07 million. This is 16% of the total shortage. Approximately, 95% of the total shortage is in the economically weaker section and low income group category.