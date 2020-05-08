UP: Local panels to watch migrants in home quarantine

lucknow

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:46 IST

Surveillance committees in villages and localities will have an important role in the management of migrants arriving in Uttar Pradesh from various states, according to senior state government officials.

The state government has directed these surveillance committees to maintain regular watch on migrants staying in home quarantine, they added.

Speaking at a joint press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said health teams were screening migrant workers at railway stations before they were transported to their home districts by bus.

Once they arrived in home districts, they would be screened again and then sent to 21 days’ home quarantine, the officials added. The district administration officers have been directed to hand over a kit of edible items and sustenance money to migrants.

If migrant workers were found infected with coronavirus, they would be admitted in isolation wards of Covid hospitals established by the state government in various districts, the officials said.

A village surveillance committee headed by the gram pradhan will monitor migrants during 21 days’ home quarantine. Asha (accredited social health activists), anganwadi workers, and volunteers of Yuvak Mangal Dal will be the committee members.

In urban areas, the ward councilor will head the surveillance committee. Asha workers, civil defence members and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be members of this committee there.

The surveillance committee will alert the district administration and health teams if they detect the Covid symptoms among migrants or if the migrants violate Covid guidelines during home quarantine, the officials said.