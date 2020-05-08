e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP: Local panels to watch migrants in home quarantine

UP: Local panels to watch migrants in home quarantine

Surveillance committees in villages and localities will have an important role in the management of migrants arriving in Uttar Pradesh from various states.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A village surveillance committee headed by the gram pradhan will monitor migrants during 21 days’ home quarantine.
A village surveillance committee headed by the gram pradhan will monitor migrants during 21 days’ home quarantine. (AFP Photo)
         

Surveillance committees in villages and localities will have an important role in the management of migrants arriving in Uttar Pradesh from various states, according to senior state government officials.

The state government has directed these surveillance committees to maintain regular watch on migrants staying in home quarantine, they added.

Speaking at a joint press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said health teams were screening migrant workers at railway stations before they were transported to their home districts by bus.

Once they arrived in home districts, they would be screened again and then sent to 21 days’ home quarantine, the officials added. The district administration officers have been directed to hand over a kit of edible items and sustenance money to migrants.

If migrant workers were found infected with coronavirus, they would be admitted in isolation wards of Covid hospitals established by the state government in various districts, the officials said.

A village surveillance committee headed by the gram pradhan will monitor migrants during 21 days’ home quarantine. Asha (accredited social health activists), anganwadi workers, and volunteers of Yuvak Mangal Dal will be the committee members.

In urban areas, the ward councilor will head the surveillance committee. Asha workers, civil defence members and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be members of this committee there.

The surveillance committee will alert the district administration and health teams if they detect the Covid symptoms among migrants or if the migrants violate Covid guidelines during home quarantine, the officials said.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In