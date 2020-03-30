UP: Many contribute to CM’s distress relief fund

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:48 IST

The day after the state government issued details of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for individuals and organisations to contribute money to it, many have come up with generous offers.

“The fund, as we know, has started getting large to very paltry amounts, all equally valuable. Not just admirers, we are also getting funds and promises for funds from those organisations and individuals who have been the critics of the government,” said a government official associated with the relief work.

“Organisations who have always been up in arms and threatening strikes over salary issues are raising money by asking its members to contribute one day or more of their salaries for the fund. While some have already deposited the money, others say they will soon do the same,” he said.

Some of the significant contributors are cricketer Suresh Raina, who has pledged Rs 52 lakh (Rs 31 lakh to the PM fund and Rs 21 lakh for UP CM fund).

UP IAS Officers Association has contributed Rs 11 lakh. Power employees have pledged Rs 2 crore which would be raised by contribution of one day salary of the employees.

The Dalit and backward engineers, UP power officers association, would also give their one day salary.

UP Educational Officers Association has also pledged one day salary and so has the UP Lekhpal Sangh.

“Many individuals, NGOs, organisations are taking the RTGS money transfer route to contribute to the fund,” said the spokesperson.

Details of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund are: Account Number: 1378820696; IFSC: CBIN0281571; Branch Code: 281571; Branch: Central Bank of India, Cantt. Road, Lucknow.

The amount contributed to the account would be fully exempted from tax under section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the communique said.

“The government was sending help to citizens, especially labourers, farmers, elderly, widows and all weaker sections of society. The test and treatment of coronavirus suspects is also being carried out for free.

“Many people and organisations are coming forward to help people and the state government expresses gratitude towards them,” said a communiqué from the chief minister’s office.