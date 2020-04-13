e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP: Ministerial panels begin work on roadmap for future

UP: Ministerial panels begin work on roadmap for future

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a decision on the lockdown, 11 committees of ministers began working on modalities that would be needed to restart economic activities and begin online classes in all the education institutions of Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted 11 committees led by ministers to take necessary steps and suggest measures for the future.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted 11 committees led by ministers to take necessary steps and suggest measures for the future.(HT Photo)
         

“We will completely follow the union government’s decision on the lockdown. The state government is ready with a work plan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted 11 committees led by ministers to take necessary steps and suggest measures for the future,” chief secretary RK Tiwari said.

Adityanath constituted the committees after holding a closed-door interaction with his cabinet colleagues at his residence here on Sunday.

“We discussed conditions during and post lockdown period and, if needed, more such meetings may be held in the coming days,” said Yogi Adityanath after the meeting.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who heads the committee constituted to restart construction work on major projects while observing social distancing, held a meeting with senior officers. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who chairs the committee constituted to work out courses for online classes in various institutions, also had a detailed interaction with officers and experts.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna, who has been asked to suggest measures for unhindered flow of cash, held meetings with ministers and officers. This committee will also recommend measures to be taken for the industrial sector and begin work in micro, small and medium enterprises.

Another committee headed by agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi will look into problems of farmers and provided necessary facilities to them for harvesting.

Minister for medical and health Jai Pratap Singh heads the committee working on measures to protect doctors and paramedical staff from Covid-19 and begin emergency services for patients having cardiac or other ailments. Minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh has been appointed chairman of the committee constituted to monitor availability of drinking water in all the areas.

