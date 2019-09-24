UP minor gang-raped by three men, filmed; one accused held

lucknow

Three youths allegedly gangraped a minor girl and shot the video of the incident at a village in Sarai Akil area of Kaushambi district on Saturday, police said.

The villagers nabbed one of the accused while other two managed to flee. The enraged villagers later gheraod the police station of the area alleging police misbehaviour with the victim’s kin.

A sub inspector and a head constable were line attached and an inquiry initiated against the SHO in connection with the incident. Teams have been constituted for early arrest of the accused, police officials said.

DIG Range KP Singh also visited Kaushambi on Sunday and met the kin of the victim.

The DIG said a compensation of ₹4.15 lakh had been announced for the victim and her medical examination carried out. An FIR had been lodged against the three accused and five teams constituted for early arrest of the two accused who are at large.

According to reports, the 16-year-old had gone to fetch fodder for the cattle when she was abducted by three youths of a neighbouring village. The trio took her to a deserted spot and gangraped her while shooting the video of the incident. Some shepherds heard her cries and rushed to the scene. The youth making the video was caught while the other two fled the scene.

SHO Sarai Akil Manish Pandey reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. Alleging misbehavior by cops, large number of villagers later staged a protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the other two accused and action against the policemen.

