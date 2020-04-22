UP, others urged to allow work for smooth electricity flow

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:09 IST

The union power ministry has urged states, including UP, to give permission for carrying out activities to lay/erect transmission lines during the lockdown so that inter-state and intra-state flow of electricity continued uninterrupted.

A letter written by joint secretary Tanmay Kumar to all state power secretaries, district magistrates, district police chiefs and municipal commissioners in this regard on Monday, mentions that electricity is an essential service.

“Construction activities being carried out by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and other inter-state transmission utilities during the nation-wide lockdown must continue to ensure operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission network on 24x7 basis,” the letter says.

Kumar has also referred to the union minister’s notification under which carrying out power maintenance work had been exempted from the knockdown rules.

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) sources said work on the under-construction power projects like setting up new sub-stations and laying lines was stopped in the state following the national lockdown on March 24.

“But delay in the work could affect power supply in the time to come that is why the power ministry has urged all states to allow carrying out of activities related to construction and laying of lines etc,” they said, adding, “At a meeting last week, UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma also felt that there was a need to restart constriction activities in the department.”