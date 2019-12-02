e-paper
UP providing health-care to many despite limited resources: Health minister

lucknow Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Health minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Monday that Uttar Pradesh was providing health-care to a large number of people despite its limited resources and its performance should not be compared to that of any other state of the country.

Citing the example of ‘Obama Care’ (in the USA), the minister said, “The Ayushman Bharat scheme is covering a large number of families, and the state is making progress in the health-care sector.”

Singh was the chief guest at an award function organised in the state capital to honour the best-performing health-care establishments across UP.

Dr Shyama Prasad (Civil) hospital bagged the award for treating the maximum number of patients under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, while the community health centre (CHC) at Ramnagar, Chitrakoot district, was adjudged the best-performing CHC in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the audience, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority, said that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries in UP should increase threefold. “Every day, about 30,000 patients avail of benefits under the scheme. At least 10% of these -- about 3,000 -- should be from UP,” he said.

Skoch Award (silver) for Era’s

Era’s Lucknow Medical College & Hospital was honoured with the Skoch Award (silver) for its contribution towards the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) Ayushman Bharat.

The establishment was empanelled under the PMJAY and has conducted more than 70 open heart surgeries/angioplasty procedures / valve replacement operations till date. It has also provided secondary and tertiary care to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Skoch Award is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation. It recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation. Era’s Lucknow Medical College & Hospital is the only private institution to receive this prestigious award in the silver category.

