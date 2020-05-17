e-paper
Lucknow / UP sees highest single-day Covid-19 spike with 213 fresh cases; total now 4,353

UP sees highest single-day Covid-19 spike with 213 fresh cases; total now 4,353

So far, 2,444 people have recovered from the disease, while 104 people have died due to it, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

lucknow Updated: May 17, 2020 21:21 IST
Lucknow
The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,805
The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,805
         

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike with 213 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 4,353.

So far, 2,444 people have recovered from the disease, while 104 people have died due to it, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

“The 213 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day is the highest figure in the state,” Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said.

“A total of 4,353 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 75 districts in the state with 213 fresh cases so far,” Prasad said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,805, he said.

Prasad said people across the state are using Aarogya Setu app, while the control room of the health department has given health-related advice to more than 11,000 people so far.

“Health check up of over 3.72 lakh migrant labourers has been done till now,” Prasad said. In Muzaffarnagar district, three fresh cases were reported after three migrant workers, who were at a quarantine centre, were tested positive in Khatoli town.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari, 10 migrant workers came from Maharashtra and were quarantined in Khatoli. Their samples were sent for testing and three of them tested positive, following which they were shifted to Begarazpur medical colleg, she said. PTI NAV KJ

