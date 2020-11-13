UP suspends senior IPS after SIT report

lucknow

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:41 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended former Kanpur deputy inspector general of police Anant Deo after a special investigation team (SIT) pointed to a nexus between the senior official and gangster Vikas Dubey, said senior home department officials.

The SIT was formed to probe the July 3 ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur in which eight policemen, headed there to arrest Dubey, were killed. Dubey was shot dead by the police on July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape while being brought back to Kanpur after his arrest in Ujjain in Rajasthan.

Confirming Deo’s suspension, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said, “Anant Deo has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report.”

A three-member SIT formed to probe the ambush of policemen pointed to a nexus between the police and the slain gangster, officials said. A senior home department official said that the DIG, who is currently posted at Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad, aided Dubey in connivance with former Chaubeypur police station officer Vinay Tiwari.

The SIT handed over a 3,500-word report to the state government last week, recommending action against police personnel and administration officials.

It submitted 36 recommendations, giving details of the alleged role of some officers and 80 police personnel in the Kanpur episode. However, the government is yet to take any action against these officials.

“It came to the fore that policemen used to give tip-offs to Dubey and on the night of the ambush, he was aware that a police team was coming to Bikru,” a senior officer said.