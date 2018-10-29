UP top cop wants crèches after photo of woman constable at work with infant goes viral

A photograph of an Uttar Pradesh police woman constable at work in a Jhansi police station with her infant lying on a table which set the internet on fire, has spurred the state’s police chief to plan opening crèches in every district where women cops could keep their kids before going to duty.

Constable Archana Singh, 30, was in for some good news on Sunday when Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh ordered her transfer to Agra, which is closer to her home in Kanpur so that she could take care of her kids properly.

Archana’s elder daughter stays with her parents in Kanpur while her husband works in a private firm in Ghaziabad.

The social media response to her photograph quickly spurred the police department to explore the possibility of setting up crèches for policewomen’s children in every district.

The plan for crèches is significant because the state government has announced inclusion of at least 20 per cent women in the police force.

The DGP has written a letter to all district police chiefs, zonal additional DGs/inspector generals (IG) and range IGs/DIGs to explore the possibility of setting up crèches in every district where women cops could keep their kids before going to duty.

“The officials concerned are been asked to provide feedback after exploring the possibilities in different districts and regions,” the DGP said.

Singh said the officials have been asked to explore different aspects of setting up crèches, like specifications, area, staff requirement, funds, running costs, hygiene and sustainability in the long term.

He said the officers have been asked to visit different crèches to look into different aspects and other feasibilities. “If required social and women organisations could be roped in to set up the crèches at district level or police station level,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Singh also spoke on phone with Archana, who is deployed at the grievance redressal desk at Jhansi. He praised her working while taking care of her six-month-old daughter and asked the officials concerned to transfer her immediately to Agra.

“The quintessential 21st century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with! Had a conversation with Archana this morning & ordered her transfer to Agra, closer home! The little one brightening Jhansi Police station has inspired us to explore crèche options at every police line,” Singh tweeted in praise of Archana. The DGP’s tweet was liked over 8000 times.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 11:22 IST