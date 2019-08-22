UP woman accuses husband of losing her to friend in gambling

lucknow

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:27 IST

A pregnant woman has accused her husband of losing her in gambling barely three months after their marriage in a village in Lakhimpur district, nearly 130 kilometres from UP capital Lucknow.

The report came to the fore on Tuesday when Leelawati, 25, gave a written complaint to the district authorities on ‘Tehsil Diwas’, a day reserved to address complaints of the public at the block level every week.

According to her complaint, she got married to Vipin Kumar of Kandharpur village under Mohammdi police station around two-and-a-half years ago. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws were harassing her for a motorcycle as dowry. The woman has also accused the husband of placing a bet with some of his friends and losing her to his friend Rajesh. She said her husband asked her to go along with his friend Rajesh, following which she ran away to her parental house.

The woman further said that the issue was resolved when her parents promised to give a motorcycle to fulfil the demand of her husband and in-laws after which she started living with them again. She approached the district authorities on Tuesday when her husband and in-laws allegedly forced her out of their house again, demanding more dowry.

Inspector of Mohammdi police station Sanjay Tyagi confirmed that the woman’s application has been forwarded to him for further investigation and he has approached both the parties for their statements. He said the woman’s husband, however, denied the allegations and stated that his wife was forcing him to live separately. Tyagi further said that both the parties have been called to the police station. He said the senior authorities have been apprised of the developments and an FIR will be registered if both the parties fail to resolve the issue.

In a similar case in Jaunpur district on August 1, a woman had alleged gang rape by two of her husband’s friends after he lost her in gambling eight months ago. Police said the woman belongs to a village in Jafrabad and is married to a man of Shahganj in December 2018. The police had registered an FIR against her husband and two friends Arun and Anil and further probe is on.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 10:27 IST