Upload videos of corrupt officials, action will follow: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that his government was working hard to make Uttar Pradesh a prosperous state where citizens lived without fear. Addressing a public meeting in Firozabad, the CM also assured full support to potential investors and talked tough on corruption.

Yogi said his government would teach the corrupt a lesson and urged citizens to upload videos of officials who were “delaying tasks for ulterior motives”.

“Upload videos of corrupt officials on the anti-corruption portal and action will follow against the guilty. They will be taught how to perform their duty. The government will make them work honestly for the public,” he said.

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS FOR LABOURERS’ KIDS

The chief minister, who spent over an hour in Firozabad and addressed beneficiaries of various developmental projects launched by the state government, applauded the local industrialists’ dedication in bringing international recognition to the city’s glass industry.

Talking about his plans for Firozabad under the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, he said, “The glass industry will get full support from the state government.”

“Firozabad has been included in ‘Amrit Yojna’ ( for upgrade of drainage systems) and special plans are on the anvil for the labourers working in the glass industry. MLA from Firozabad, Manish Asija, has been asked to work with the labour department for establishing residential schools for the children of workers employed in the glass units here,” said the CM.

OTHER SCHEMES

On the occasion, Yogi also accorded sanction for establishing a 400 kva power substation in Sofipur area and an over-bridge at Asafabad area. Besides, he laid foundation stones for schemes worth over Rs 34 crore and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 2.5 crore.

The CM detailed measures being taken for potato farmers, including the promotion board constituted to help them as well was efforts to offer them an adequate support price.

He also spoke about the government’s statewide ‘School Chalo’ campaign, which is to be launched on April 2.

The chief minister said that his government had worked tirelessly to supply electricity impartially to all regions of the state. “While the previous government had been partial in providing electricity (to different districts), we have ensured 24-hour power supply to all district headquarters, 20-hour supply to tehsils and the Bundelkhand region, and 18-hour supply to all rural areas,” he said.

The chief minister left the city in the afternoon. State cabinet minister SP Singh Baghel and Firozabad MLA Manish Asija were also present at the event.