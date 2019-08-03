UPSRTC benches 473 drivers with poor eyesight

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:36 IST

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has withdrawn 473 drivers from active duty, a few of them permanently, after their eyesight was found to be poor during the ongoing health check-up being organised by the corporation all over the state.

The corporation has stepped up its safety efforts after at least 29 people were killed when one of its buses met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Agra last month.

These drivers, who have been replaced with fit ones, will be allowed to rejoin their duty after vision correction. Those who have been found with vision defects that cannot be corrected will be given office job only.

“As a follow-up measure after the medical check-up, the UPSRTC has withdrawn 473 drivers from duty as of now and they have been replaced by medically fit drivers for long routes,” the corporation’s managing director, Raj Shekhar, said in a written statement here on Saturday.

The corporation will distribute power corrective glasses free of cost to 421 drivers on August 15 (Independence Day) to make their eyesight fit for driving and will induct them for driving thereafter. The corporation will also get cataract operation done for 42 drivers during the current month only.

However, 10 colour blind drivers have been withdrawn from driving and have been allotted non- field work.

“The UPSRTC is continuing with its health check-up camps for the whole month of August and will get the rest of the 15,000 drivers examined and will take appropriate corrective measures,” the managing director said.

“We are also issuing health cards to all the drivers. The cards will have records of their medical history and will be updated from time to time. These will be valid for five years,” he added.

UPSRTC has around 21,000 drivers as on date with around 6,315 drivers deployed on long-distance buses.

In the first phase of the campaign, UPSRTC conducted health check-up of 6,315 drivers of long-distance buses from July 10 to 31.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:06 IST