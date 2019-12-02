e-paper
UPSRTC suspends asst regional manager, orders probe against others

lucknow Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) management on Monday suspended an assistant regional manager (ARM) (finance) and set up a departmental inquiry against six accountants for allegedly making excess payments to operators of private buses that the corporation runs on contractual basis under an agreement with the bus owners. Under the agreement, private buses are paid on the basis of the kilometres covered by them.

The officers and other staff, against whom action has been taken, belong to the Lucknow region.

Giving this information, UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar said six depot accounts had been removed from their posts and a departmental inquiry ordered while ARM, finance, Sanjeev Kant had been suspended and a show cause notice had been issued to ARMs of Kaiserbagh, Haidergarh and Charbagh. The regional manager, Lucknow, was chargsheeted.

“An inquiry will be conducted in other regions also and action taken against anyone found indulging in financial bungling,” Shekhar said.

PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
