e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: 4 fresh cases of new Covid strain recorded in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh: 4 fresh cases of new Covid strain recorded in Meerut

Samples of 13 persons who returned from the UK were sent for testing to a laboratory in Delhi. Seven have tested negative

lucknow Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:19 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Representational image.
Representational image.(AFP)
         

Four more persons were found to be infected with the new strain of Covid-19 in the city on Monday. They include parents and relatives of the 2-year-old girl who was found infected with the new strain last week.

The total number of cases of new Covid-19 strain is now five in the city and health officials are taking every possible precaution to isolate the infected persons.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan confirmed that the 2-year-old’s parents and relatives, one of whom is a 15-year-old, have tested positive for the new strain. He added that the report of one more relative is awaited.

Also Read: India has 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain. Check state wise list here

Samples of 13 persons who returned from the UK were sent for testing to a laboratory in Delhi. Seven have tested negative.

Meanwhile, health officials and district administration have sealed the area where the new cases were found for 14 days. “We have identified persons who came in contact with these infected persons and they would also be admitted in isolation in order to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Dr Taliyan.

tags
top news
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In