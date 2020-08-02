e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

lucknow Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
(Swatantra Dev Singh/Twitter)
         

The chief of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors’ advice.

Singh made public this information on Sunday in a tweet in Hindi.

“I had been experiencing initial symptoms of Covid-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for Covid-19,” said Singh in his tweet. The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

“I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines,” he added in his tweet.

“On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government,” he said in another tweet.

