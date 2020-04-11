Uttar Pradesh records its fifth Covid-19 death

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:16 IST

Uttar Pradesh recorded its fifth coronavirus death even as 19 fresh cases took the statewide tally of infected patients to 452 since the pandemic began, according to data released by the health department here on Saturday.

The patient who died was a Bulandshahr-based Ayurveda practitioner who succumbed to the Covid-19 disease in a Delhi hospital, an official said.

All the positive cases reported so far were from 41 of the state’s 75 districts so far.

Out of the 19 fresh cases, eight are Tablighi Jamaat members. During the day, 13 patients were discharged from various hospitals following recovery, the health department said. This is the maximum number of coronavirus patients discharged in a day in the state, taking their total number to 45.

Dr KN Tiwari, chief medical officer of Bulandshahr, said the 58-year-old Bulandshahr man who died was a private Ayurveda practitioner and he was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. Samples of his family members have also been sent for tests.

The Ayurveda practitoner was initially admitted to a private hospital on April 7 and then shifted to Delhi. The hospital, where he was admitted, as well his clinic, has been sealed.

Earlier, deaths were reported from Basti, Meerut, Agra and Varanasi.

The number of Tablighi Jamaat members who tested positive for the coronavirus increased to 254, said additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The 19 fresh cases were reported from Agra (4), Lucknow (3), Ghaziabad (2), Meerut (4), Bulandshahar (3), Saharanpur (1) Badaun (1) and Bhadohi (1). Among them, the Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive in Agra (3), Meerut (3), Ghaziabad (1) and Bulandshahr (1).

Awasthi said till Friday the health department sent 10,595 samples for tests and 10,012 samples were found negative.

The health department identified 5,477 symptomatic travelers in the state and 576 were hospitalised, another 8,084 people have been admitted in the quarantine facilities.

He said 66,260 people were under observation.

The health department has reserved 9,442 beds in the hospitals for isolation wards and 12,119 beds reserved for quarantine wards. The number of beds with ventilator facilities in various hospitals increased to 931, he said.

The districts that reported cases till now are Agra (92), Lucknow (32), Ghaziabad (27), Noida (64), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (9), Pilibhit (2), Moradabad (1), Shamli (17), Jaunpur (4), Baghpat (5), Meerut (48), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr (11), Basti (9), Hapur (6), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (4), Firozabad (11), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (6), Saharanpur (21), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (2), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (2), Rae Bareli (2), Auraiyya (3), Barabanki (1), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (1), Sitapur (10), Prayagraj (1), Mathura (2), Badaun (2), Rampur (6), Muzaffarnagar (4), Amroha (7), Bhadohi (1) and Varanasi (9).

THREE MORE TEST POSITIVE IN LUCKNOW

Among the 19 fresh coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, three are from Lucknow.

These three — two women and a man —are contacts of other patients who had tested positive earlier, said Lucknow chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agrawal.

They were resident of the Sadar area and had been shifted to the COVID hospital in Sadamau, said Dr Agrawal. During the day, health teams in Lucknow took 64 more samples.