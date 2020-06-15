e-paper
Uttar Pradesh reports over 400 Covid-19 deaths, state tally at 14,901

Uttar Pradesh reports over 400 Covid-19 deaths, state tally at 14,901

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 13,388 tests were conducted in UP on Sunday and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace workers who have returned from other parts of the country.

lucknow Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Till now, over 16,46 lakh returnees have been tracked and samples of 455 of them have been sent for testing, according to the principal secretary.
Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 476 new cases, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 417 with the coronavirus tally reaching 14,091. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,610 of the total infected have recovered.

The state has 5,064 active Covid-19 cases now, he said. He said 13,388 tests were conducted in UP on Sunday and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace workers who have returned from other parts of the country.

Till now, over 16,46 lakh returnees have been tracked and samples of 455 of them have been sent for testing, according to the principal secretary.

The state government’s 1.21 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 92 lakh homes and covered 4.69 crore people, he said, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is also being used to track suspected patients. “Acting on alerts generated by the app, 81,339 people were called and given advice,” he said.

