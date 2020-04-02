e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh to transfer online pension to 8.7mn beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh to transfer online pension to 8.7mn beneficiaries

After clearing dues of about Rs 611 crore to MNREGA workers, the state government will transfer online pension to 8.7 million beneficiaries under various categories that include old age, widows and disabled persons categories.

lucknow Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The state government will transfer online pension to 8.7 million beneficiaries under various categories that include old age, widows and disabled persons categories.
The state government will transfer online pension to 8.7 million beneficiaries under various categories that include old age, widows and disabled persons categories.(Representative image)
         

After clearing dues of about Rs 611 crore to MNREGA workers, the state government will transfer online pension to 8.7 million beneficiaries under various categories that include old age, widows and disabled persons categories.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will transfer the pension at a programme being organised here on Friday.

An official spokesman later said amount of about Rs 1500 crore was also being released to different departments. This includes Rs 389 crore being released to buy medical equipment, Rs 750 crore for help to needy, Rs 100 crore for distribution of masks and Rs 215 crore for distribution of food packets in different districts of the state.

Yogi gave directions in this regard at a high level meeting convened to review the work of 11 committees constituted to oversee the situation following enforcement of lockdown, its fall-out and make recommendations for follow-up action. He said the enforcement of lock-down should be 100 percent across the state to combat Sars-Cov-2. He said the police must try to convince the people about the lock-down and legal action should be taken against those who defy the law.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT

He said those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event should be identified under any circumstances and a case be registered against them for hiding facts and also against the people giving them shelter. He said ‘namaz’ at public places should not be allowed and strict action should be taken against those violating the lock-down under the provisions of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

NO SHELTER HOMES IN TENTS

Yogi said district magistrates should ensure that no shelter homes were run in tents and open spaces in the state. He said adequate security arrangements should be made for security of shelter homes, counselling arranged for the aged and women etc. and an incharge be appointed for every shelter home.

top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news