Uttar Pradesh to transfer online pension to 8.7mn beneficiaries

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:21 IST

After clearing dues of about Rs 611 crore to MNREGA workers, the state government will transfer online pension to 8.7 million beneficiaries under various categories that include old age, widows and disabled persons categories.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will transfer the pension at a programme being organised here on Friday.

An official spokesman later said amount of about Rs 1500 crore was also being released to different departments. This includes Rs 389 crore being released to buy medical equipment, Rs 750 crore for help to needy, Rs 100 crore for distribution of masks and Rs 215 crore for distribution of food packets in different districts of the state.

Yogi gave directions in this regard at a high level meeting convened to review the work of 11 committees constituted to oversee the situation following enforcement of lockdown, its fall-out and make recommendations for follow-up action. He said the enforcement of lock-down should be 100 percent across the state to combat Sars-Cov-2. He said the police must try to convince the people about the lock-down and legal action should be taken against those who defy the law.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT

He said those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event should be identified under any circumstances and a case be registered against them for hiding facts and also against the people giving them shelter. He said ‘namaz’ at public places should not be allowed and strict action should be taken against those violating the lock-down under the provisions of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

NO SHELTER HOMES IN TENTS

Yogi said district magistrates should ensure that no shelter homes were run in tents and open spaces in the state. He said adequate security arrangements should be made for security of shelter homes, counselling arranged for the aged and women etc. and an incharge be appointed for every shelter home.