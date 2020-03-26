Veggies, fruit prices skyrocket in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:39 IST

Two days into lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the prices of vegetables and fruits have skyrocketed here in the state capital.

This, despite the government claims that there is enough stock of essential commodities and supply of essential commodities will be made at the doorstep of every residents.

Those who are in the know of thing insist that panic buying, beginning of Navratri have led to the situation.

A local vendor in Fatehganj area of Lucknow was selling potatoes for Rs 40 per kg, which was available at Rs 20 till March 19 before prime minister Narendra Modi appealed to nation for March 22 Janata curfew.

At Narahi market, tomato is being sold for Rs 50 per kg, onion Rs 50 per kg, lady finger was available for 100/kg, capsicum for Rs 120/kg, coriander for 100/kg, beans for 120/kg and Arvi for Rs 100 per kg

Due to Navratri, fruit prices also skyrocketed in Lucknow markets. Banana for Rs 60 dozen, apple Rs 140 kg, grapes Rs 120 kg, orange Rs 65 per kg, said Gaurav, a final year engineering student who went to market early morning on Thursday.

“Panic buying triggered by market closures have led to the surge in veggie prices in the town. There has been 20-30% surge in the prices of several vegetables, especially onions and tomatoes,” he said.

Even at grocery stores, branded Aata has gone off the shelves. The local chakki aata packet of 5 kg is priced at Rs 160 at a popular Moti Babu shop. The owner of the shop complained that the district administration has not made available any passes to him, and he had to face difficulties in reaching destination.

Retailers said the supplies are just less than the normal, but the people have been buying in excess.

“People are buying 2-3kg onion at a time while it had never happened earlier. It has increased the prices by almost Rs 10-15 per kilo,” said a retailer in Lal kuan area, adding, “Onion prices in retail have shot up to 60 per kilo on some stalls.”

Even in old Lucknow, people have resorted to panic buying. “In vegetables, onions, potatoes, tomatoes are in high demand. It has led to a surge in prices especially of these three. Tomato has gone up to Rs. 60 per kilo,” said a vendor, who goes door to door.

“People are apprehending that markets will be shut next week. Even we are also worried about products going out of stock,” said Deen Dayal, a vegetable seller in Lucknow.

However, the district administration, as well as the police, is claiming to have curbed the hoarding of commodities.

In Hazratganj, a police team was on road, checking the vegetable prices to check the overpricing. District administration also has regularly been taking the required measures, officials claimed.