VHP members protest ‘religious conversion of Hindus’ in Rae Bareli, lodge FIR

lucknow Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent

         

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested against a group of Christian missionaries in a village in Rae Bareli on Sunday, alleging that they tried to forcibly convert some underprivileged people. VHP office bearers also lodged an FIR against unknown people under Section 297 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (who with the inten­tion of wounding the feelings of any person or of insulting the religion of any person / class of persons commits trespass in any place of worship).

Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh said the FIR was lodged by the VHP district vice president Pawan Kumar Srivastava. “He accused the missionary group of forcing poor families to accept Christianity. The FIR was lodged against eight unknown people at the Harchandpur police station,” said Singh.

“The complainant said that VHP men reached Kasokhas village after receiving information that some workshop was being organised by a missionary group in which they were trying to influence at least 50-60 people from underprivileged sections of the society,” the officer added.

He said the missionary group reportedly escaped from the village after spotting the VHP group approaching them. “A minor boy, who was with the group, was held back by the VHP members. The police have taken him into safe custody and sent him to a juvenile home,” said Singh.

He said the VHP group later staged protest, demanding the arrest of the missionaries involved in the incident. “The protest ended after the registration of an FIR and assurance to take stern action against those involved in forcible religious conversion,” said the CO.

Singh said the police were trying to ascertain the identity of the people involved in the alleged religious conversion and raids were being carried out to nab them. “The villagers’ statements are also been recorded to know the facts behind the incident,” he said.

