VHP relying on momentum built by Adityanath to campaign for Ayodhya temple

Ahead of its Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya on Sunday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is banking on the momentum given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the campaign for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

A senior VHP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the volunteers were organising yatras with the cut out of Ram temple and the recording of the CM’s speech that he delivered on Diwali eve in Ayodhya assuring the people of the construction of Ram temple.

“These yatras are being organised in central and eastern UP districts, especially in rural areas,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the CM and other senior cabinet ministers would not attend Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said, “Since the CM holds a constitutional post, we have not invited him for the programme. We have his blessings and guidance to make Dharam Sabha a success.”

A senior BJP leader familiar with the developments said holding of grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, renaming of Faizabad district as Ayodhya and announcing the construction of Lord Ram’s statue were a part of the plan to give momentum to the temple movement.

“As an MP, Yogi was active in temple movement and after becoming CM he is giving thrust to it by turning Ayodhya as the focal point of his development scheme,” he said.

“Senior VHP leaders, including international vice-president Champat Rai, had earlier met the CM in Gorakhpur to seek cooperation for Dharam Sabha,” the leader said.

“Yogi not only started Saryu aarti at Ayodhya but also visited the temple town in June this year to attend the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Mani Das Chhavni Peeth. He has been reiterating the commitment of the BJP government for the construction of the temple,” he added.

During his visit to Gorakhpur on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath attended a meeting of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) office-bearers. He directed the volunteers of HYV to mobilise the masses for Ram temple movement.

Yogi had raised HYV in 2002 to spread his political base in east UP but the organisation relegated to the background after he became CM in 2017. The office-bearers of HYV have been activated again for temple movement.

HYV convenor PK Mall said the volunteers of the organisation would participate in Dharam Sabha on Sunday.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:28 IST