Home / Lucknow / Virtual iftar marks last Friday of Ramzan

Virtual iftar marks last Friday of Ramzan

After days of fasting it was time for a virtual feast on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. As gatherings are prohibited in corona times, people from India and abroad got together for an online iftar.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The event, organized by educationists and academicians in the city, began with everyone breaking the fast together and praying for safety during the pandemic and the Amphan cyclone that has hit parts of India.
The event, organized by educationists and academicians in the city, began with everyone breaking the fast together and praying for safety during the pandemic and the Amphan cyclone that has hit parts of India.

Maulana Kausar Nadwi explained how fasting helped develop of empathy towards those who suffered hunger due to poverty. He also expressed concern over the pandemic. Mohd Saifullah who works with a software company joined from Amsterdam.

A recorded video message of Islamic scholar and chairman, All India Payam-e- Insaniyat Forum, Maulana Bilal Hasani was played as he could not connect due to technical snag. He stressed the importance of unity to overcome the corona crisis and prayed for the nation’s safety.

The efforts of Taha Mahmood and his non-profit society in providing assistance to more than 1000 families during the ongoing lockdown were acknowledged by everyone.

Dr Noor Khan, former principal, Karamat Hussain Girls College said that the pandemic taught the importance of Indian culture of ‘Namaste’.

The live virtual iftar event was organized by City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar campus I and hosted by principal Jayshree Krishnan.Students, past pupils and their families, guests, and prominent alumni from across the globe attended it.

CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi emphasized the need for universal brotherhood to overcome challenges faced globally.

