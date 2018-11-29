Voters’ names being deleted, alleges UPCC

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of playing with electoral rolls and deleting names of voters of a community, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Rajiv Buxi said the staff associated with the exercise of revision of electoral rolls was being pressured for political gains and the officers, who could influence the polls, were being appointed as district magistrates.

Baxi quoted irregularities in electoral rolls in Saharanpur to make his point and said UPCC vice president and former MLA Imran Masood had lodged a complaint with the chief election officer in this regard. He said there were 435 booths in Masood’s constituency. The names of a number of voters of a community did not figure in the list, said Buxi. He said the deletion of names had been done with the same handwriting and the names of nearly 10,000 voters of a community had been deleted there, said Buxi.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:58 IST