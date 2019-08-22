Water level of four major rivers in Uttar Pradesh reach danger mark

lucknow

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:02 IST

Water levels of four major rivers in Uttar Pradesh have reached the danger mark following rains in the last 24 hours, following which the Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC) has issued flood warning to 21 districts of the state.

According to information released by FMISC, the Ganga at Kachhala ghat in Badaun, at Narora in Bulandshahr and in Ballia district is flowing at the danger level mark. The Yamuna, Ghagra and the Sharda are also flowing at the danger level mark.

“The districts in basin of Ghagra, Yamuna, Ghahara and Sharda rivers have been issued fresh alert after water levels in these rivers reached the danger mark,” said executive engineer of FMISC Mithilesh Kumar. “Alert has been communicated to the district magistrates and officials concerned,” the officer added.

A warning has been issued to a total of 21 districts including, Muzaffarnagar, Badaun, Shahajanpur, Pilibhit, Chandausi, Varanasi, Sant Kabirdas Nagar, Mirzapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharjganj and Deoria.

Though only a few districts of those alerted have experienced flood, almost all districts administrations claimed to have started preventive measures. DM of Deoria Amit Kishore said, “We have established 70 flood posts across the districts where local officials are monitoring the level of water around the clock.” The district has also purchased 20 rescue boats and the district relief management team is chalking out plan to provide relief material, the officer added.

While efforts made by district administration have limited human causality, the rising water is reported to have damage farmlands and standing crops.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:02 IST