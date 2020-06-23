We should have won gold at Jakarta: Vandana Katariya

lucknow

With over 200 international goals, Indian women’s hockey forward Vandana Katariya’s hunger for success is well-known. Gold medalist at the 2017 Asia Cup and a silver and bronze medalist at the Asian Games, a former inmate of the Girls Hockey Hostel in Lucknow Vandana has been recommended for the Arjuna award by Hockey India though, she still rues the missed chances, which could have fetched India its maiden gold, at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. She spoke about her success journey with the Indian team so far.

Excerpts:

How did you feel after your hit was thwarted twice by the Japanese goalkeeper in the Jakarta Asian Games final, which India lost?

It was tough to digest. We should have won gold and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics directly. I had sleepless nights because of the chances I missed, but the senior players, Rani and Savita, told me that this happens in sport and it wasn’t entirely my fault as everything depends on how the team is playing. However, it was great to qualify for the Olympics after defeating USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. Clinching an Olympic berth in front of the home crowd was magical.

What did you do to keep yourself mentally strong during the lockdown at Bengaluru?

I think maintaining our fitness level has played a huge role in helping us stay mentally strong during this period. Our scientific advisor Wayne Lombard has devised some fitness schedules, which have been a blessing during this tough time. We were fortunate to be staying at the Sports Authority of India campus. We are a very positive unit and all the players and coaches have kept the spirits up among the group.

Was it difficult to stay calm when there were no activities and players were apprehensive about COVID 19?

We have carried out a host of activities during this period. It was great to have some time to focus on our hobbies such as reading and drawing. We watched footage of matches as well to get a sense of the techniques we need to improve on. Luckily, we found ways to keep ourselves busy and that helped to deal with the apprehension of the situation. I enjoyed the Hockey India Level ‘Basic’ Coaching Course online. It was fantastic to know about the history of the game and go through the rules of hockey.

The Indian women’s team has been doing well, but don’t you feel the team needs to play more attacking hockey?

I think we have improved our attacking game after chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has joined us. He has focused on improving our fitness levels and ensured we attack aggressively. However, being a good defensive side is equally important. If our defense is rock-solid then we have a chance to be more attacking and subsequently create more scoring opportunities. We have to work hard to maintain a balance in the side which helps the evolvement of the entire team.

You have been named for the Arjuna award…

It is fantastic to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. It’s a huge honour for me. I have been able to perform consistently only because of my teammates. They have always been there for me through ups and downs.

How were your days at the Lucknow hockey hostel?

I used to play hockey at the Roshnabad stadium in Haridwar before moving to the hostel in Lucknow. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of facilities for hockey in Roshnabad at that time so it was great to start practicing in Lucknow where the facilities were much better. However, we still practiced on grass pitches in Lucknow, so it was a bit difficult to get used to the Astroturf, once I started moving up the ranks. But now we carry out most of our practice during national camps, so it’s great for me. I value my time in the Lucknow hostel. I honed my skills there and I have been able to achieve great heights only because of practicing there.

Your take on the improving hockey standard in UP?

Hockey has grown in Uttar Pradesh since the time I joined the Indian team. Many young girls from my village and nearby places like Aurangabad have started playing the sport. I have noticed that a majority of the players who have taken up hockey in that area are girls. Hockey has been one of the popular sports in UP as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Major Dhyan Chand, is from our state. I am sure the game will grow even more in UP.