We will win again, Lucknow among best cities: Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the Modi government would return to power again in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said he was trying to develop Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, as one of the best cities in the world.

After inaugurating Uttarayani festival in the state capital on Monday night – the festival is annually organised by people from erstwhile UP hills, now Uttarakhand-- Singh said, “We will form the next government too and would continue efforts to upgrade Lucknow to a world class city.”

On the occasion Rajnath also spoke of how through his efforts he has got several big ticket projects sanctioned for his constituency from where he is widely tipped to re-contest.

On the occasion he also announced that the Lucknow-Kathgodam Express train connecting Lucknow to Kathgodam would run on a daily basis.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:37 IST