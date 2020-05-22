Will explore teaching rural kids through DD: UP deputy chief minister

lucknow

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:51 IST

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday suggested the use of television to take education to students in rural pockets in order to continue education amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all are looking for new ways to educate our youngsters in these troubling times. We trying various means and methods,” said Sharma said while addressing a webinar organised by higher education department of the state on Thursday.

“The higher education department has suggested me to look into the use of Doordarshan in imparting education to students living in rural pockets who don’t have smartphones,” he said while insisting that these were unimaginable times and out of the box initiatives were needed to overcome challenges.

“I feel very proud that online teaching is being used to teach students. Such efforts made by our teachers must continue,” Sharma said.

“The importance of sanitization and ways to do it must also become a part of our education. Students must know about these things,” he added.

The deputy CM also stressed on the need for imparting employment-oriented education to students.

“The higher education department has made some efforts in these directions but there is a need to push forward these initiatives,” Sharma said.

The webinar titled, ‘Covid 19: Way ahead in education’ was attended by several educationists, including vice chancellors of universities and other officials. The session was anchored by principal secretary higher education Monika Garg.

She stressed on the need to think out of the box.

“There is a need to re look into all aspects of education and the ways we can change it according to what is required in these times. For this, we all must think hard and think out of the box,” she said.

While most education institutes are continuing with their academic work though online classes, Garg suggested the way examination are conducted must also change.

MM Pant, former VC IGNOU, said, “Once the Covid-19 crisis is over we must look for next practices in education by thinking beyond the existing best practices in education to take on new challenges.”

Former director of IIT-Kanpur Sanjay G Dhande and VC of Gautam Buddha University BP Sharma also presented their views.