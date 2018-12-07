Will kill son if proved he shot cop in Bulandshahr violence, says soldier’s mother

The mother of the army soldier, Jeetendra, has said that she would kill him herself if it was proved that he had shot dead police inspector Subodh Kumar during the violence in Bulandshahr, as was claimed through some videos of the incident.

Speaking to a TV news channel, Ratan Kaur, the mother of Jeetendra also known as Fauji, said, “If any evidence like a picture or a video emerges showing he killed the policeman, then I will kill him myself.”

“I’m not so heartless. I’m equally pained by the death of the policeman and the other boy from Chingrawathi and also for what the entire village and its people are going through,” she said.

Jeetendra’s elder brother Dharmendra was also in the army and currently posted in Pune, she said.

“Both of my sons are in the Army. They are not here, they are on duty,” Ratan Kaur said.

She alleged that the police had raided their house at Mahaw village and beat up Fauji’s wife Priyanka aka Gudia, 24, and damaged household goods and their car late on Monday night.

She said her husband Rajpal Singh and Gudia were in the house with Gudia’s infant son during the raid. She had gone to the village of her elder son Dharemndra’s wife and returned on December 4 morning.

She said that the cops had taken Rajpal Singh, and she did not know where he was now. Gudia was later admitted to a Meerut hospital.

Jeetendra’s wife also supported her mother-in-law’s claim of post-midnight vandalism and assault by the police.

“I was at home with my father-in-law and my three- month-old baby when the police came to our house. They assaulted me so badly that my hand got fractured and I suffered an injury in one ear,” she told a news agency over phone from a hospital in Meerut.

Village head Peetam Singh’s son Krishanpal said he was not aware of Jeetendra’s arrival in the village.

“I came to know only through the media that he was also seen in the mob on the day of the violence but don’t know about its authenticity,” Krishanpal said.

Superintendent of police, city (Bulandshahar), Praveen Ranjan Singh said, “We are in the process of examining all available videos.”

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 23:21 IST