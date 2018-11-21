Will support law for Ram temple out of compulsion, says Iqbal Ansari

Iqbal Ansari, a Muslim litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday stated that he will support the government if it frames law for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, later in the evening, Ansari said: “My statement to support law on Ram temple is out of compulsion.”

Ansari is one of the several parties in the ongoing title suit of Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court.

“If the government frames law for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, I will support it in the larger interest of the country,” Ansari told newsmen at his residence in Ayodhya in the daytime.

“Peace must prevail in the country and, if it is ensured through framing of law for construction of Ram temple, then I will support such a move,” he added.

It may be pointed out that three Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute have ruled out any out-of-court settlement of the issue.

Later in the evening, talking to HT over phone, Ansari said: “The case (Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid) is going on in the Supreme Court. We must wait for the court’s order. Muslims will abide by the court’s verdict.”

“But if the government wants to frame a law (for construction of temple) then we have no choice but to support the law,” said Ansari. “My statement to support law on Ram temple is out of compulsion,” he added.

Recently, litigants Iqbal Ansari, Haji Mahboob and Mohammad Umar categorically ruled out any out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute. At a meeting of local Muslims in Ayodhya, a resolution was passed clearly stating that Muslims would not shift the mosque to any other site. It also categorically pointed out that Hindus could construct temple on Ram Chabootra in the outer court yard of the now razed Babri Masjid.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 08:25 IST